British Comedy Awards 2012 nominations revealed
From The Thick of It and Twenty Twelve to Jack Whitehall and Sarah Millican, here's the full list of the runners and riders for this year's gongs
The nominations for the British Comedy Awards 2012 have been announced.
Nominees include Olympic comedy Twenty Twelve, political drama The Thick of It and children's sketch show Horrible Histories. Olivia Colman has found herself nominated twice in the Best TV Comedy Actress category while Radio Times columnist Sarah Millican is up for both Best Female Television Comic and Queen of Comedy.
While most of the category winners will be decided by the British Comedy Awards jury, viewers votes decide who is crowned the King or Queen of Comedy. The comics up for the award this year are Alan Carr, Lee Mack, David Mitchell, Graham Norton, Jack Whitehall and RT's Sarah Millican.
Britain's funny men and women will have to wait until 12 December to find out who's won, when the results will be announced in a live show at 9pm on Channel 4. This year's show will be hosted, as ever, by Jonathan Ross.
Here are the nominations in full:
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Alan Carr Chatty Man
Celebrity Juice
Harry Hill's TV Burp
The Graham Norton Show
Best Sketch Show
Cardinal Burns
Facejacker
Horrible Histories
Very Important People
Best Sitcom
Hunderby
Rev
The Thick of It
Twenty Twelve
Best New Comedy Programme
Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life
Cardinal Burns
Hunderby
Moone Boy
Best TV Comedy Actor
Hugh Bonneville - Twenty Twelve
Peter Capaldi - The Thick of It
Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of my Life
Tom Hollander - Rev
Best TV Comedy Actress
Jessica Hynes - Twenty Twelve
Olivia Colman - Rev
Olivia Colman - Twenty Twelve
Rebecca Front - The Thick of It
Best Male Television Comic
David Mitchell
Harry Hill
Lee Mack
Sean Lock
Best Female Television Comic
Jo Brand
Nina Conti
Sarah Millican
Sue Perkins
Best Comedy Entertainment Personality
Charlie Brooker
Graham Norton
Harry Hill
Stephen Fry
Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist
David Rawle - Moone Boy
Morgana Robinson - Very Important People
Nina Conti - Make Me Happy: A Monkey's Search for Enlightenment
Seb Cardinal and Dustin Demri-Burns - Cardinal Burns