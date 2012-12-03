While most of the category winners will be decided by the British Comedy Awards jury, viewers votes decide who is crowned the King or Queen of Comedy. The comics up for the award this year are Alan Carr, Lee Mack, David Mitchell, Graham Norton, Jack Whitehall and RT's Sarah Millican.

Britain's funny men and women will have to wait until 12 December to find out who's won, when the results will be announced in a live show at 9pm on Channel 4. This year's show will be hosted, as ever, by Jonathan Ross.

Here are the nominations in full:

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

Alan Carr Chatty Man

Celebrity Juice

Harry Hill's TV Burp

The Graham Norton Show

Best Sketch Show

Cardinal Burns

Facejacker

Horrible Histories

Very Important People

Best Sitcom

Hunderby

Rev

The Thick of It

Twenty Twelve

Best New Comedy Programme

Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life

Cardinal Burns

Hunderby

Moone Boy

Best TV Comedy Actor

Hugh Bonneville - Twenty Twelve

Peter Capaldi - The Thick of It

Steve Coogan - Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of my Life

Tom Hollander - Rev

Best TV Comedy Actress

Jessica Hynes - Twenty Twelve

Olivia Colman - Rev

Olivia Colman - Twenty Twelve

Rebecca Front - The Thick of It

Best Male Television Comic

David Mitchell

Harry Hill

Lee Mack

Sean Lock

Best Female Television Comic

Jo Brand

Nina Conti

Sarah Millican

Sue Perkins

Best Comedy Entertainment Personality

Charlie Brooker

Graham Norton

Harry Hill

Stephen Fry

Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist

David Rawle - Moone Boy

Morgana Robinson - Very Important People

Nina Conti - Make Me Happy: A Monkey's Search for Enlightenment

Seb Cardinal and Dustin Demri-Burns - Cardinal Burns