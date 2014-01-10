Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson joins Ben Stiller in Night at the Museum 3
The Australian actress - who rose to fame in Pitch Perfect - will also appear alongside Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Dan Stevens, Ricky Gervais and Steve Coogan
Night at the Museum 3 is shaping up nicely with Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson the latest to join the film's roster of talent, playing a night guard at the British museum in the second sequel to the 2006 box office hit.
The Australian actress will appear alongside Ben Stiller who reprises his role as watchman Larry Daley with Robin Williams and Owen Wilson returning to play Teddy Roosevelt and Jeddediah. Also back on board are British actors Ricky Gervais and Steve Coogan making a third appearance as Dr McPhee and Octavius.
Along with Wilson, Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast for the third film, honing his comedic skills as Lancelot – the comedy's villain.
Night at the Museum 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy, the man behind the first two films, and begins shooting in 2013 ahead of a UK cinema release on 26 December 2014.