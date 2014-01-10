Night at the Museum 3 is shaping up nicely with Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson the latest to join the film's roster of talent, playing a night guard at the British museum in the second sequel to the 2006 box office hit.

The Australian actress will appear alongside Ben Stiller who reprises his role as watchman Larry Daley with Robin Williams and Owen Wilson returning to play Teddy Roosevelt and Jeddediah. Also back on board are British actors Ricky Gervais and Steve Coogan making a third appearance as Dr McPhee and Octavius.