The 58-year-old comedian is also already thinking about a movie centered around Mr Wang, a character from Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie, and his detective agency.

"You can't take the piss out of a Chinese person. If you are going to take the piss out of a Chinese person, you have to have someone Chinese playing the part," said O'Carroll. "So I thought, I'll play the part of a guy, who wants to be Chinese; who thinks he's Chinese; who dresses like he's Chinese; but all he does is deliver Chinese. But he's convinced he's Chinese! And out of that came Mr Wang."

"I never laughed so much as the days I played Mr Wang. There's things Mr Wang can say that nobody else can say," he said.

More like this

Advertisement

The upcoming movie sees Mrs Brown attempt to save her fruit and veg stall as Dublin's Moore Street market is threatened by the plans of an ambitious property developer.