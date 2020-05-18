They have to juggle their full-time jobs, ageing parents and personal financial concerns, while ensuring that their two young children get the stable upbringing they need.

Martin Freeman said in a statement: "So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team... we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest."

Freeman co-created the series with Chris Addison (The Thick of It) and Simon Blackwell (Back), the latter also serving as a writer on several episodes.

Blackwell added: "It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders - Sky, FX, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience. So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in series 2 is the icing on a cake that we've checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts."

Breeders is part of a new comedy slate from Sky which has been rolled out in recent months, including Mel and Sue's Hitmen, Hugh Laurie's Avenue 5 as well as buddy cop sitcom Code 404.

