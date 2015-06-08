Also returning is Rebekah Staton as the matriarch Della, who at the end of the first series was about to face the return of the girls' dad. He is expected to be a character in the new series, but the part has not yet been cast.

Bookish, wry and sensible Aretha (Alexa Davies), a version of Caitlin's co-writer and sister Caz, and Philip Jackson’s libidinous Grampy will also be back.

Caitlin Moran said: “Our mission from God (copyright The Blues Brothers) continues with series two of Raised by Wolves, in which strong working class women continue to be as weird, unpleasant and amazing as men."

More like this

Caz Moran added: “I am mega-stoked we are putting the band back together. This is truly bostin’news. I have assembled the giant box of bananas, the fingerless gloves and the Mad Max: Fury Road soundtrack I will need to get me through the writing process and will now seal myself into the comedy creation bunker. Big up Channel 4!"

The first series attracted an average of 1.3m viewers and 6.3% share of audience per episode, making it Channel 4’s second highest-rating comedy of 2015 to date.

Fiona McDermott, a C4 comedy commissioning editor, said: “We are delighted to welcome the wolves back into the Channel 4 den. Della’s brood are one of the most original and refreshingly funny families to be on our screens for a long time, we can’t wait to see what these ‘Midland twats’ get up to in series two.

Kenton Allen, chief executive of Big Talk, the production company which made the series, added: “The reaction to the first series of Raised By Wolves exceeded all of our collective expectations. And I’m from the West Midlands so genetically my expectations are always pretty low. Rest assured the Garry family will back in full Black Country force, this time with added Dad!’”

The second series will be shot this autumn.

READ MORE

Raised by Wolves: exclusive clip of the new Caitlin and Caroline Moran comedy

BBC turned down Caitlin Moran's C4 sitcom Raised By Wolves

Advertisement

In conversation with Caitlin Moran: Raised By Wolves, horny teenage girls and working class telly