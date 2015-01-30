The 90-minute play is based on The Last Testament: A Memoir By God, a book in which the mysteries of the Bible are revealed and humanity's greatest questions are answered.

"I chose Jim to play Me because I relish the irony of telling the real story of the Six Days of Creation through the star of The Big Bang Theory. Plus, he's funny. The theater was also chosen for ironic reasons, as Studio 54 — up to this point — has been the single most God-less place in the universe. And as for our director, Joe Mantello, that was not ironic. I’ve been a fan of his since Wicked!" reads a press release purportedly written by God himself.

This isn't Parsons' first turn on Broadway's boards. He previously starred in The Normal Heart in 2011 and Harvey the following year.

An Act of God will open in May