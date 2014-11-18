"He passed away in 2001 – it was from a car accident. He was 52 and I was 28," Parsons reveals in a clip from his upcoming episode. "With him being gone it's been quite a comfort to think and feel that he's sort of still along for the journey.

"I think my father would be intensely interested in this. You know, finding out what it is you come from is fascinating. And that's important, you know, you are the sum of your parts.

"Because family was so important to my father, I'd really like to do this for him in honour of his memory."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUpKv4A8ZaA

Watch Jim Parsons on Who Do You Think You Are? USA on Monday 24th November at 8:00pm on Watch