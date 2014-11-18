Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons dedicates Who Do You Think You Are? journey to his late father
"Because family was so important to my father, I'd really like to do this for him in honour of his memory," says the 41-year-old comedy star
We know Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, the self-obsessed, socially-challenged theoretical physicist in hit US comedy The Big Bang Theory. But fans are set to get a closer look at the man behind the character as 41-year-old Parsons prepares to delve into his family history in Who Do You Think You Are? USA.
The comedy actor, who has also starred in films Garden State, Wish I Was Here and The Normal Heart, is poised to uncover some secrets about his ancestral past – and he's dedicating his discoveries to his late father Milton.
"He passed away in 2001 – it was from a car accident. He was 52 and I was 28," Parsons reveals in a clip from his upcoming episode. "With him being gone it's been quite a comfort to think and feel that he's sort of still along for the journey.
"I think my father would be intensely interested in this. You know, finding out what it is you come from is fascinating. And that's important, you know, you are the sum of your parts.
"Because family was so important to my father, I'd really like to do this for him in honour of his memory."
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUpKv4A8ZaA
Watch Jim Parsons on Who Do You Think You Are? USA on Monday 24th November at 8:00pm on Watch