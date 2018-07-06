The creator of Benidorm has confirmed that the sitcom really has finished for good after ten series, clearing up confusion over whether it had been axed earlier this year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Derren Litten wrote: “Yes folks it's true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow - but the story continues in the form of http://www.benidormonstage.com - Come see us on tour and see what happens next!”