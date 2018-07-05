Accessibility Links

First look at Karl Pilkington in new Sky comedy Sick of It

The Moaning of Life and Idiot Abroad star is appearing alongside himself in the brand new sitcom

Karl Pilkington in Sky1 comedy Sick of It

The first look at Karl Pilkington’s new sitcom has arrived – and shows the Idiot Abroad star coming face to face with… himself.

The brand new Sky 1 show is Pilkington’s first scripted comedy, and in it he plays not only a fictionalised version of himself, but also a manifestation of the voice inside his head.

Watch the trailer below.

A middle-aged man recently ditched by his long-term girlfriend, ‘Karl’ lives with his elderly Auntie and his closest companion is his doppelgänger alter ego.

Speaking about the new sitcom previously, Pilkington said, “For most people the inner self is there to help make decisions, but mine mainly confuses me and pushes me in the wrong direction.

“I’d say that doing this series was inner self’s idea. I’ve only just realised that I’m playing myself twice but only being paid once. Like I say, my inner self doesn’t really look out for me.”

Sick of It was previously announced alongside a new comedy by Romesh Ranganathan as part of a refresh for the channel that looks to showcase “edgier and more mischievous comedies”.

Sick of It will air soon on Sky 1

