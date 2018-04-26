Chuckle Brothers to make TV comeback with new Channel 5 comedy series

Paul and Barry will be back together at the age of 70 and 73 respectively

They recently came together on Benidorm, but now Paul and Barry are gearing up for a full Chuckle Brothers reunion on Channel 5.

The legendary children’s comedy duo are reuniting for new Channel 5 Saturday evening series Chuckle Time, seeing them perform classic sketches (“To You”?), as well as laughing at “upload fails, flops and funnies” – funny YouTube clips basically.

This will be their first full show together since their iconic kids’ series ChuckleVision ended in 2009.

Paul, 70, and Barry, 73, will make 12 hour-long episodes for Channel 5, and Paul says we can expect the first episode this June.

Early June .. poss first Saturday 🤔 https://t.co/fOTa6wG0OG — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) April 25, 2018

The pair recently guest starred together on ITV sitcom Benidorm, with Barry doing an impressive turn in drag as Paul’s magician’s assistant.

Watching Benidorm and Paul and Barry Chuckle are on it. It's peaked. — dale (@dpj94) March 14, 2018

Paul popped up recently on ITV parody show The Keith and Paddy Picture Show, taking the mickey out of Top Gun.

Oh, and in 2014 they teamed up with Tinchy Stryder (yes, really) for a music video called, naturally, To Me, To You (Bruv).