Keenan, who played Nina in the BBC3 supernatural drama, will play Bronagh. The 35-year-old actress will star alongside Game of Thrones' Kerr Logan, Peter Campion and Kat Regan.

London Irish has been written by Irish Londoner Lisa McGee, a screen writer from Derry, Northern Ireland. Of her new series McGee said: "Ultimately, it's a show about young people, who value having the craic above everything else. The characters are children of the peace process, living in one of the greatest cities in the world and they want to have a good time. Yeah they're screwed up, they drink too much, they swear too much...but I really hope people watch the show and think, "I don't half want a night out with that lot" and love watching these four characters as much as I love writing for them."

Executive producer Caroline Leddy added: "Lisa is one of the funniest writers I've met in ages. And she's a girl. And she writes brilliant jokes about boozing and shagging. I wish it was on the telly right now."

The six-part series is set to air later this year.