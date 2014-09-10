BBC comedy commissioner Chris Sussman said: "Siblings is horrible and brilliant at the same time. Each episode is like a mini-movie, with Dan and Hannah finding new and terrible ways to ruin other people’s lives. I can’t wait to see what mischief the writers cook up for series two."

While executive producer Simon Wilson added: "We're thrilled the BBC are giving us another chance to unleash the calamitous duo on a whole new set of victims."

Series one of the sitcom saw unemployed Dan and manipulative Hannah wreak a whole lot of havoc. Think escaped animals, wheelchair pranks and horribly awkward funerals. We can only imagine what the world's worst brother and sister will get up to next year...

The six-part series will air on BBC3 in 2015.

Siblings series one concludes on Thursday at 10:30pm on BBC3