BBC3 mockumentary This Country returns for a second series
Siblings Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper will reprise the roles of Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe
BBC3's cameras will return to the Cotswold village of Northleach for a second series of mockumentary sitcom This Country, further exploring the lives of "marginalised" cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe played by the show’s writers, brother and sister Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.
The pair said they were “beyond thrilled” to have another run: “We wrote something else in case this wasn’t recommissioned which ended up being exactly the same plot as the BBC drama Life On Mars. So this second series is a godsend really as we can’t do anything else.”
Shane Allen, Controller of Comedy Commissioning, added: “It’s been a pure joy to see Daisy and Charlie get the recognition their talents deserve with this show. It has been an instant hit with the audience and they’ve got cracking ideas for the series ahead."
This Country launched in February 2017 on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer with a slot on BBC1. The show has had 4 million iPlayer requests to date.