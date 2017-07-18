BBC3's cameras will return to the Cotswold village of Northleach for a second series of mockumentary sitcom This Country, further exploring the lives of "marginalised" cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe played by the show’s writers, brother and sister Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper.

The pair said they were “beyond thrilled” to have another run: “We wrote something else in case this wasn’t recommissioned which ended up being exactly the same plot as the BBC drama Life On Mars. So this second series is a godsend really as we can’t do anything else.”