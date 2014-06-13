BBC2 to show Bottom in tribute to Rik Mayall
Fan favourite Gas is to air this Sunday alongside a documentary about The Young Ones
A classic episode of Rik Mayall's riotous comedy Bottom will air on BBC2 on Sunday in tribute to the comic actor who died earlier this week.
The channel that originally broadcast the show in 1991 will air Gas – episode two from series one – at 10:30pm. It is a change to the original schedule, replacing a repeat of Stephen Fry's quiz QI.
Gas is a favourite among fans of Bottom. It sees on-the-dole flatmates Richie (Mayall) and Eddie (Ade Edmondson) being caught out for illegally stealing gas from their neighbours after a gas man pays a visit. After failing to claim ignorance ("I don't even know what it is, mate. What is gas?!") they then proceed to beat the man to death with frying pans, leaving them in a tricky position.
As well as Bottom, BBC2 will also repeat Comedy Connections: The Young Ones immediately aftewards at 11:00pm. The documentary, narrated by Julia Sawalha, examines the success of Mayall and co's break-out '80s comedy The Young Ones, and features interviews with the man himself.
Mayall's death earlier this week was met with an outpouring of tributes, including a campaign to get his overlooked World Cup song, Noble England, to the top of the charts.
More like this
Although there has been no official coroner verdict yet, his wife confirmed in a statement that the comic died of a heart attack after a morning jog.