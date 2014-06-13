Gas is a favourite among fans of Bottom. It sees on-the-dole flatmates Richie (Mayall) and Eddie (Ade Edmondson) being caught out for illegally stealing gas from their neighbours after a gas man pays a visit. After failing to claim ignorance ("I don't even know what it is, mate. What is gas?!") they then proceed to beat the man to death with frying pans, leaving them in a tricky position.

As well as Bottom, BBC2 will also repeat Comedy Connections: The Young Ones immediately aftewards at 11:00pm. The documentary, narrated by Julia Sawalha, examines the success of Mayall and co's break-out '80s comedy The Young Ones, and features interviews with the man himself.

Mayall's death earlier this week was met with an outpouring of tributes, including a campaign to get his overlooked World Cup song, Noble England, to the top of the charts.

Although there has been no official coroner verdict yet, his wife confirmed in a statement that the comic died of a heart attack after a morning jog.