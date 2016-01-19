By the conclusion of the first series, Judy and Leo had won the support of both their families and had declared their enduring love for one another. Series two will see them navigate their relationship "through new choppy waters" according to the BBC.

The show is due to go into production in Manchester next month and is scheduled to air later this year.

Shane Allen, BBC Controller Comedy Commissioning, said, “This series demonstrates comedy’s unique ability to bring insight, warmth and understanding to challenging subjects and encapsulates the three bedrocks of the BBC’s duty to inform, educate and entertain. A welcome return for this warm-hearted love story with a twist.

"Expect lots more out and out bawdy comedy alongside some very tender and touching moments in this very modern take on a rom-com.”