Yes, even former US president Obama has seen the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed comedy, which has led fans to work out that he'd watched a certain scene in season one...

Yes, the pilot of Fleabag includes a scene where Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character gets *ahem* very excited while watching one of Obama's speeches.

However there wasn't any awkwardness in the response from the show's twitter page:

More like this

Obama has a variety of genres on his list, including American Factory, a documentary from the production company he set up with his wife Michelle. It is the first offering from their Netflix deal, which also includes films and TV shows such as a Frederick Douglas biopic, an anthology series on overlooked deaths and a drama focusing on African-American women’s struggle in post-war New York. We doubt those shows will be similar to Fleabag, however.

As for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she has stated that there will be no more series of Fleabag, and has been working on the script for upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die.

Advertisement

To compare our list with Obama's, you can see our top tv series of 2019 here.