They will stay in one of the main bedrooms with a view of the 1,000 acres of parkland used in the TV show and new film, and will also have access to the Drawing Room and library.

The booking includes cocktails, coffee and breakfast the next morning, as well as butler service during dinner.

Fans can apply for the £150 reservation on Airbnb, where they will have to prove their passion for the ITV show when bookings open at noon on 1st October.

The lucky applicant will be chosen by the Earl and Countess themselves, who will also present guests with a special gift.

Lady Fiona Carnarvon said: "It's an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay.

"Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history.

"I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests."

But, guests may want to keep a look out for the castle's alleged haunted footman.