Unfortunately, it looks like none of the below-stairs workers will be needed as a London entourage arrives led by the bossy Mr Wilson (David Haig) who’s ready to take care of every royal whim from cooking to dressing. So, the miffed staff has a quick meeting in the wine cellars to decide a rebellious course of action to ensure they will take their rightful places at this historic event. Meanwhile, everyone is worried about what embarrassment Irish Republican Tom Branson (Allen Leech) might cause, there’s a whiff of inheritance scandal, priceless knick-knacks are going missing and Lady Edith’s ballgown doesn’t look like it will arrive in time for the dance… Frock horror!

Directed by Michael Engler, a past master of the TV series, who knows exactly what the audience wants, expects and delivers, this is a safe and sumptuous combination of wit, taste and charm just about held together by returning creator/screenwriter Julian Fellowes, whose ability to weave through and around the intricacies of the British class system with breathless ease is astonishing. Here Fellowes expertly juggles with deceptive simplicity the welter of previously half-started plotlines with a few new wrinkles, mainly concerning the Crawley family feud with the Queen’s companion Lady Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton).

Does it matter you can see the pay-offs coming from the get-go? Not really. That’s the Downton appeal in a nutshell: cosy comfort-viewing played to the cliché hilt by a miraculous cast of national treasures enveloped in exquisite settings and luxurious locations. The main difference between its TV origins and this film incarnation is an even more visually glorious, epic scope and extensive use of drone cameras for sweeping countryside vistas.

Every cast member gets their moment in the spotlight and each rises to the irresistible occasion as it becomes clear the main screenplay thrust is the old guard making way for the younger generation and all that means in terms of future franchise opportunities.

While the virtuoso character dynamics continue to fuse, spark and play to the gallery in time-honoured fashion, perhaps the most hilariously crowd-pleasing moment comes courtesy of returning servant Molesley (Kevin Doyle) when he commits the ultimate royal faux pas. Then there’s the indomitable Maggie Smith, the quintessential grand dame of Downton, whose Countess of Grantham steals every scene with her distinct snobbery, disdainful detachment and brittle comments that cut straight to the quick. Her prickly relationship with Baroness Isobel (Penelope Wilton) remains a one-liner delight and there won’t be a dry eye in the house come the spectacular ballroom finale. Memo to Smith: get those awards acceptance speeches ready.

A feast for the eyes in terms of gilt-edged production resplendence, this is elegant, well-groomed and highly polished costume drama to savour. It won’t win any converts to the Downton cause, as you really do have to be a die-hard fan to get the significance of many alluded-to past events. But for those who have loved the high-society soap tomfoolery and lowbrow kitchen-sink mischief, spanning the sinking of the Titanic to the horrors of the First World War and that car crash at the end of Season Three, it’s time to rejoice as Downton Abbey the movie is everything you want it to be and with a cocktail olive on top.