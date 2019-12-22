Game of Thrones coffee cup screenshot

“We hope there’s not anything!” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told RadioTimes.com and other press, before revealing that there almost was a similar mistake slipped into the eight-part series.

“I was in VFX a couple of weeks ago, and someone’s keen eyes – we were watching something for something else, and someone said, ‘Are those car headlights?’” Hissrich recalled.

“And you’re like, ‘Yep, those are car headlights. There are not a lot of cars in The Witcher.’”

“The good news is that by the time an episode makes it to air, hundreds of people have watched it. And so we hope that there is nothing like that.”

Generally, though, despite similar risks and pitfalls the Witcher team were keen to distinguish between their show and smash-hit Thrones, noting that just because it’s in a similar fantasy vein doesn’t mean it’s the same sort of story.

“I think it’s always dangerous to draw comparisons, especially before a show comes out, because then you’re building expectations with an audience,” star Henry Cavill told us.

“If those expectations aren’t met, or if they’re just different and are adjacent to expectations, they can still be disappointing.

“I would say The Witcher is… it’s the fantasy genre,” he added.

“Go into The Witcher expecting the fantasy genre. From there, you can draw your own conclusions and your own comparisons. Because everyone’s comparisons are going to be different.”

Just so long as nobody left their skinny vanilla latte knocking about in Nilfgaard, we're sure they’ll be fine.

The Witcher is streaming on Netflix now