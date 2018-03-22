The Crown, Taboo and This Country lead Bafta Craft Award 2018 nominations
The Crown leads the way with a total of seven, while This Country writers and actors Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper receive two nominations
The Crown has picked up the most nominations at this year's Bafta TV Craft Awards, leading the way with seven nominations.
Tom Hardy drama Taboo isn't far behind with six nominations, while Peaky Blinders, Planet Earth II and Black Mirror have all picked up five nominations each.
Meanwhile the writers and stars of BBC3 comedy This Country, Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, have earned two nominations for the awards that celebrate the best in behind-the-scenes talent working in TV. The siblings have been recognised in the Breakthrough Talent and Writer: Comedy categories.
Writer Peter Morgan has been nominated for the second series of his royal Netflix drama, with The Crown also picking up nominations in categories including costume design and editing.
Charlie Brooker earns a nomination for his work writing Netflix's Black Mirror, while Blue Planet II has been recognised for its photography, sound and editing.
Other shows nominated include Catastrophe, Inside No. 9, Detectives: Murder on the Streets, Line of Duty, King Charles III and One Love Manchester.
The winners of the Bafta Television Craft Awards will be revealed at a ceremony on Sunday 22 April, which will be streamed live on Twitter and YouTube and will be hosted by Stephen Mangan.
Check out the list in full below.
Bafta Craft Awards 2018 nominations list in full
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
BERNARD MACMAHON (Director), ALLISON McGOURTY (Writer, Producer and Music Supervisor) Arena, American Epic, The Sessions – Lo-Max Films / Wildwood Enterprises / BBC Arena / BBC Four
CHARLOTTE WOLF (Writer) Inspector George Gently – Company Pictures / BBC One
DAISY MAY COOPER (Writer), CHARLIE COOPER (Writer) This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three
TOM PURSEY (Producer and Director) Fighting Cancer: My Online Diary – Amos Pictures / Channel 4
COSTUME DESIGN sponsored by CARAT London
ALISON McCOSH Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
JANE PETRIE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOANNA EATWELL Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
ANNA HALL Catching a Killer – True Vision / Channel 4
CHARLIE RUSSELL Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC Two
WILL YAPP The Real Full Monty – Spun Gold TV / ITV
XAVIER ALFORD Drugsland: Heroin Love Story – BBC Studios / BBC Three
DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios
JANE CAMPION Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC Two
MACKENZIE CROOK Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC Four
PAUL WHITTINGTON Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV
PHILIPPA LOWTHORPE Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV
JAMES MORGAN Wild Alaska Live – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
JULIA KNOWLES World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC One
NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One
EDITING: FACTUAL
ANNA PRICE Louis Theroux: Dark States – BBC Studios / BBC Two
GED MURPHY David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC Two
MATT MEECH Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
NIGEL BUCK Blue Planet II (The Deep) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
WILL GRAYBURN Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC Two
EDITING: FICTION
ANDREW McCLELLAND Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One
DAN ROBERTS Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
PIA DI CIAULA The Crown (Episode 9) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam
DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV
JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One
NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC Two
RICHARD VALENTINE, TOBY ALINGTON, SIMON SANDERS One Love Manchester – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Make-up Artist Magazine
CHRISSIE BAKER The Miniaturist – The Forge / BBC One
JACQUELINE FOWLER Gunpowder – Kudos / Thriker Films / BBC One
JAN ARCHIBALD, ERIKA OKVIST, AUDREY DOYLE Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
ORIGINAL MUSIC
JOCELYN POOK King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC Two
KATYA MIHAILOVA Born Free: Saving Russia’s Whales – Roast Beef Productions / Channel 4
MAX RICHTER Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
NICO MUHLY Howards End – Playground Entertainment / BBC One
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm
DANIEL VERNON, DANIEL DEWSBURY The Detectives: Murder on the Streets – Minnow Films / BBC Two
FADI AL-HALABI, HASAN KATTAN, THAER MUHAMAD Storyville, Last Men in Aleppo – Larm Film / Aleppo Media Centre / Kloos & Co / Medien / BBC Four
OLIVIER SARBIL The Fight for Mosul (Dispatches) – Mongoose Pictures / Frontline PBS / Channel 4
TED GIFFORDS, ROGER MUNNS, ROGER HORROCKS Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode 4) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOHANN PERRY Against the Law – BBC Studios / BBC Two
MARK PATTEN Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
STEPHAN PEHRSSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft
DEBORAH RILEY, ROB CAMERON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic
JOEL COLLINS, PHIL SIMS USS Calllister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
MARTIN CHILDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
PAT CAMPBELL The State – Archery Pictures / Channel 4
SOUND: FACTUAL
ANDY DEACON, KEVIN DUFF, ANDY JAMES, MARK McLOUGHLIN World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC Two
GRAHAM WILD, GEORGE FRY, JAMES BURCHILL Mountain: Life at the Extreme – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC Two
GRAHAM WILD, TIM OWENS, KATE HOPKINS Blue Planet II (Coral Reefs) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
KARL MAINZER, ROWAN JENNINGS, ADAM SCOURFIELD, SEAN O’NEIL David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC Two
RUSSELL EDWARDS The Grand Tour – W Chump and Sons / Amazon
SOUND: FICTION
FORBES NOONAN, BEN NORRINGTON, JIM GODDARD, GRANT BRIDGEMAN Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
SOUND TEAM Sherlock – Hartswood Films / BBC One
SOUND TEAM Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOHN RODDA, TIM CAVAGIN, KENNY CLARK, MICHAEL MAROUSSAS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS sponsored by Autodesk
BLUEBOLT, COLIN GORRY VX, GOLDCREST Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One
DNEG TV, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, RUSSELL MCLEAN Metalhead (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
ONE OF US, ASA SHOUL, CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
THOMAS HORTON, FREEFOLK, DOUBLE NEGATIVE, NVISIBLE Emerald City – NBC Universal / 5Star
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
BBC CREATIVE TEAM Blue Planet II - BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One
LIQUID TV Have I Got News for You – Hat Trick Productions / BBC One
MORGAN BERINGER Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC Two
WILLIAM BARTLETT SS-GB – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
WRITER: COMEDY
DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three
PAUL COLEMAN, PETER KAY, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC One
SHARON HORGAN, ROB DELANEY Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4
STEVE PEMBERTON, REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios / BBC Two
WRITER: DRAMA
CHARLIE BROOKER Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
NICOLE TAYLOR Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One
PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
STEVEN KNIGHT Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two
SPECIAL AWARD
To be announced