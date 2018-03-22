Meanwhile the writers and stars of BBC3 comedy This Country, Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, have earned two nominations for the awards that celebrate the best in behind-the-scenes talent working in TV. The siblings have been recognised in the Breakthrough Talent and Writer: Comedy categories.

Writer Peter Morgan has been nominated for the second series of his royal Netflix drama, with The Crown also picking up nominations in categories including costume design and editing.

Charlie Brooker earns a nomination for his work writing Netflix's Black Mirror, while Blue Planet II has been recognised for its photography, sound and editing.

Other shows nominated include Catastrophe, Inside No. 9, Detectives: Murder on the Streets, Line of Duty, King Charles III and One Love Manchester.

The winners of the Bafta Television Craft Awards will be revealed at a ceremony on Sunday 22 April, which will be streamed live on Twitter and YouTube and will be hosted by Stephen Mangan.

Check out the list in full below.

Bafta Craft Awards 2018 nominations list in full

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

BERNARD MACMAHON (Director), ALLISON McGOURTY (Writer, Producer and Music Supervisor) Arena, American Epic, The Sessions – Lo-Max Films / Wildwood Enterprises / BBC Arena / BBC Four

CHARLOTTE WOLF (Writer) Inspector George Gently – Company Pictures / BBC One

DAISY MAY COOPER (Writer), CHARLIE COOPER (Writer) This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three

TOM PURSEY (Producer and Director) Fighting Cancer: My Online Diary – Amos Pictures / Channel 4

COSTUME DESIGN sponsored by CARAT London

ALISON McCOSH Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

JANE PETRIE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOANNA EATWELL Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ANNA HALL Catching a Killer – True Vision / Channel 4

CHARLIE RUSSELL Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC Two

WILL YAPP The Real Full Monty – Spun Gold TV / ITV

XAVIER ALFORD Drugsland: Heroin Love Story – BBC Studios / BBC Three

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

JANE CAMPION Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC Two

MACKENZIE CROOK Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC Four

PAUL WHITTINGTON Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV

PHILIPPA LOWTHORPE Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

JAMES MORGAN Wild Alaska Live – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

JULIA KNOWLES World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC One

NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One

EDITING: FACTUAL

ANNA PRICE Louis Theroux: Dark States – BBC Studios / BBC Two

GED MURPHY David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC Two

MATT MEECH Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

NIGEL BUCK Blue Planet II (The Deep) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

WILL GRAYBURN Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC Two

EDITING: FICTION

ANDREW McCLELLAND Line of Duty – World Productions / BBC One

DAN ROBERTS Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

PIA DI CIAULA The Crown (Episode 9) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC One

NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC Two

RICHARD VALENTINE, TOBY ALINGTON, SIMON SANDERS One Love Manchester – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Make-up Artist Magazine

CHRISSIE BAKER The Miniaturist – The Forge / BBC One

JACQUELINE FOWLER Gunpowder – Kudos / Thriker Films / BBC One

JAN ARCHIBALD, ERIKA OKVIST, AUDREY DOYLE Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

ORIGINAL MUSIC

JOCELYN POOK King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC Two

KATYA MIHAILOVA Born Free: Saving Russia’s Whales – Roast Beef Productions / Channel 4

MAX RICHTER Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

NICO MUHLY Howards End – Playground Entertainment / BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

DANIEL VERNON, DANIEL DEWSBURY The Detectives: Murder on the Streets – Minnow Films / BBC Two

FADI AL-HALABI, HASAN KATTAN, THAER MUHAMAD Storyville, Last Men in Aleppo – Larm Film / Aleppo Media Centre / Kloos & Co / Medien / BBC Four

OLIVIER SARBIL The Fight for Mosul (Dispatches) – Mongoose Pictures / Frontline PBS / Channel 4

TED GIFFORDS, ROGER MUNNS, ROGER HORROCKS Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode 4) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHANN PERRY Against the Law – BBC Studios / BBC Two

MARK PATTEN Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

STEPHAN PEHRSSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

DEBORAH RILEY, ROB CAMERON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

JOEL COLLINS, PHIL SIMS USS Calllister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

MARTIN CHILDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

PAT CAMPBELL The State – Archery Pictures / Channel 4

SOUND: FACTUAL

ANDY DEACON, KEVIN DUFF, ANDY JAMES, MARK McLOUGHLIN World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC Two

GRAHAM WILD, GEORGE FRY, JAMES BURCHILL Mountain: Life at the Extreme – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC Two

GRAHAM WILD, TIM OWENS, KATE HOPKINS Blue Planet II (Coral Reefs) – BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

KARL MAINZER, ROWAN JENNINGS, ADAM SCOURFIELD, SEAN O’NEIL David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC Two

RUSSELL EDWARDS The Grand Tour – W Chump and Sons / Amazon

SOUND: FICTION

FORBES NOONAN, BEN NORRINGTON, JIM GODDARD, GRANT BRIDGEMAN Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

SOUND TEAM Sherlock – Hartswood Films / BBC One

SOUND TEAM Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHN RODDA, TIM CAVAGIN, KENNY CLARK, MICHAEL MAROUSSAS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS sponsored by Autodesk

BLUEBOLT, COLIN GORRY VX, GOLDCREST Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy, Son & Baker / BBC One

DNEG TV, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, RUSSELL MCLEAN Metalhead (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

ONE OF US, ASA SHOUL, CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

THOMAS HORTON, FREEFOLK, DOUBLE NEGATIVE, NVISIBLE Emerald City – NBC Universal / 5Star

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

BBC CREATIVE TEAM Blue Planet II - BBC Studios / BBC Natural History Unit / BBC One

LIQUID TV Have I Got News for You – Hat Trick Productions / BBC One

MORGAN BERINGER Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC Two

WILLIAM BARTLETT SS-GB – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

WRITER: COMEDY

DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three

PAUL COLEMAN, PETER KAY, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC One

SHARON HORGAN, ROB DELANEY Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4

STEVE PEMBERTON, REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios / BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA

CHARLIE BROOKER Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

NICOLE TAYLOR Three Girls – BBC Studios / Studio Lambert / BBC One

PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

STEVEN KNIGHT Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC Two

SPECIAL AWARD

To be announced