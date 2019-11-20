When her life crumbles, Amy decides to run against snotty PTA president Gwendolyn. In the process, she befriends Kiki, an exhausted stay-at-home mum with four children, and single mum Carla, whose laid-back parenting style verges on straight-up neglect.

The three form an unlikely bond and decide to have some fun while they take down seemingly perfect mum Gwendolyn and all the unachievable motherhood expectations she stands for.

How can I watch Bad Moms?

Bad Moms is available to stream on Netflix UK. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime.

Is there a Bad Moms 2?

A sequel titled A Bad Moms Christmas was released in 2017 and is also available to stream on Netflix and rent on Amazon Prime.

Cast of Bad Moms

Mila Kunis stars as Amy, Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars) plays Kiki and Kathryn Hahn (Step Brothers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) plays Carla.

You'll love to hate Dead to Me star Christina Applegate as Gwendolyn and Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo as her minions.

Amy's man-child husband is played by New Girl's David Walton while Jay Hernandez, who plays Diablo in Suicide Squad, is "hot widower" Jessie.

As well as the original cast, the sequel features Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, and Cheryl Hines as the mums' mums.

Is there a trailer?