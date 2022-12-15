The new special will see Alfie (Whitehall) reuniting with his old Form K, before leaving Abbey Grove for good. Former students Stephen (Layton Williams) and Mitchell (Charlie Wernham) will then pick up the baton, with their characters becoming teachers at the school and leading the show in a brand new fourth season.

Jack Whitehall's school comedy Bad Education returns to our screens tonight, eight years after the series first ended on BBC Three.

They will be joined with a whole new Form K, but RadioTimes.com caught up with Williams exclusively to ask whether we could see any of the old gang potentially pop back up in future seasons of the show, were it to continue beyond the fourth.

On whether Whitehall's Alfie or any of the other past characters could return for a cameo, Williams said: "I think we'd be silly not to utilise our amazing cast that have gone on to do amazing things."

Layton Williams as Stephen and Charlie Wernham as Mitchell in Bad Education season 4. BBC

He continued: "I think if the show continues it would be amazing to have some of the old cast have little moments and drop back in. So never say never, you never know. But if not, we ended on a high for sure."

Williams went on to note that previous cameos in the original show were "wild", exclaiming: "I mean, we had Phoebe Waller-Bridge!

"I look back, and we've done a lot of recapping episodes in the press of recent, and I've been like, ‘Oh my god, that person, and that person!’ We forget, because there's so many seasons and so many episodes."

Alongside Waller-Bridge the original series also featured cameo appearances from Kyle Soller (Andor), James Fleet (The Vicar of Dibley), Frances Barber (Doctor Who) and Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat) amongst others.

Meanwhile, stars such as Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey), Sarah Solemani (Him & Her), Michelle Gomez (Doom Patrol) and Harry Enfield (The Windsors) filled out main roles. Horne will be continuing in his role as Mr Fraser in the fourth season.

Williams recently also told RadioTimes.com that the reunion episode was "bittersweet" to film, as he was aware that "maybe, I don't know whether the old cast and the new cast will ever be together again".

Bad Education: Reunion airs on Thursday 15th December at 9pm on BBC Three.

