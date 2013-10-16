Ashton Kutcher landed a lucrative gig in 2011 when he took over from Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men; he's been America's highest paid TV actor ever since. The 35-year-old has retained the number one spot on Forbes' list of TV's biggest earners, raking in £15 million between June 2012 and June 2013 thanks to his role as Walden Schmidt.

His Two and a Half Men co-star, Jon Cryer, comes in second, earning £13m in the same twelve-month period. The pair's younger castmate, Angus T. Jones, who plays Cryer's on-screen son, also makes the list in seventh place with a healthy £6.8m paycheck.