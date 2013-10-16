Ashton Kutcher remains America's highest-paid TV actor
Charlie Sheen's replacement earned £15m over twelve months, while his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer came in second with £13m
Ashton Kutcher landed a lucrative gig in 2011 when he took over from Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men; he's been America's highest paid TV actor ever since. The 35-year-old has retained the number one spot on Forbes' list of TV's biggest earners, raking in £15 million between June 2012 and June 2013 thanks to his role as Walden Schmidt.
His Two and a Half Men co-star, Jon Cryer, comes in second, earning £13m in the same twelve-month period. The pair's younger castmate, Angus T. Jones, who plays Cryer's on-screen son, also makes the list in seventh place with a healthy £6.8m paycheck.
In third is Ray Romano, who bolstered his sizeable royalties from Eveybody Loves Raymond with a tidy salary for his arc on Parenthood, while tied in fourth place are Mark Harmon and Neil Patrick Harris, both earning £9.3m for their respective roles in How I Met Your Mother and NCIS.
Other notable entries are Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey and Dexter's Michael C. Hall, with Sheen just sneaking in 10th with his £6.25m salary for Anger Management.
Check out the full rundown below...
1. Ashton Kutcher (£15m)
2. Jon Cryer (£13.1m)
3. Ray Romano (£10m)
=4. Neil Patrick Harris (£9.3m)
=4. Mark Harmon (£9.3m)
6. Patrick Dempsey (£8.1m)
7. Angus T. Jones (£6.9m)
8. Tim Allen (£6.9m)
9. Michael C. Hall (£6.25m)
10. Charlie Sheen (£6.25m)
