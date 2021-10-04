New Apple original series Acapulco reveals first look

Inspired by the movie, How to Be a Latin Lover, Acapulco is coming to Apple TV+ this Friday and looks to be an escape to paradise for us here in the UK as the cold weather starts to creep in and the nights start earlier.

Advertisement

The tropical comedy show is a rag to riches story of how a boy was exposed to all that happens on the holiday resort he lives at and the effect that had on him as he was growing up – other than the fact that he is now a billionaire. Here is the official synopsis so you know what you will be in for.

“Acapulco tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realises the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.”

The show will be in English and Spanish and ahead of the launch date which is this Friday 8th October, Apple has kindly shared a first look behind the scenes trailer for the show for us to take a look at.

Acapulco stars Eugenio Derbez and he is joined by a large ensemble cast that includes Enrique Arrizon, Raphael Alejandro, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Jessica Collins and Chord Overstreet. The series was filmed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico earlier this year and production wrapped back in June.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Each of the 10 episodes of the series will release each Friday on Apple TV alongside the current sci-fi spectacle Foundation. Apple TV’s impressive roster of shows other than these include The Morning Show, For all Mankind, See and the now multi-award winning Ted Lasso. We’ll see if Acapulco proves to be just as popular when the series starts this week.

Advertisement

Acapulco stars this Friday, 8th October on Apple TV+. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight