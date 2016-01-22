And why wouldn’t they be? Anyone who saw I’m A Celebrity or Britain’s Got Talent or Saturday Night Takeaway would know they are still at the top of their game.

They are both 40 now and normally middle age is a time for taking fewer risks, perhaps in a normal job keeping your head down, and getting on with things without being adventurous.

For these two that would mean another year of BGT, The Brit Awards, Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity.

More like this

But even though they have nothing left to prove, I would really like to see them try something new.

On Wednesday night, awards in hand, the boys mentioned the possibility of “a few things” in the pipeline without actually committing to any new project.

It reminded me of an idea they had spoken about a while back.

As long ago as July 2014, Ant mentioned plans for a sitcom, saying there was the “desire” to do it, but there was no rush and they were “not sure when”.

Well boys, you are loved by the nation, you are still presenting perfection, but I think 2016 is the year to do it and stretch yourselves.

If they could find a formula that works, ITV would love a new sitcom on their channel – they have very few successful ones and there is a new boss at the helm to impress.

If it went well it could run for years and years, and perhaps long after the likes of BGT ends. And if it doesn’t work so well, it doesn’t really matter – knowing them it will be fun trying.

I just really hope they give it a go.

Fingers crossed the boys bite the bullet and, along with presenting, go for even more success this year with something new.

Advertisement

Mark Jefferies is Showbiz Editor at the Daily Mirror