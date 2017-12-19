Amazon is not commissioning ANY of its 2017 comedy pilots
Amazon has passed on all three of its female-led comedy pilots
None of Amazon’s three comedy pilots will be commissioned for full series.
Sea Oak, The Climb and Love You More were a trio of quirky, female-led comedy pilots released in November.
The first starred Glenn Close as a deranged zombie, the second chronicled the life of a millennial and the third followed a mental healthcare worker – but none of these stories will now go on to be made into full series.
The move is said to be symptomatic of the new programming strategy initiated by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, steering away from left-field shows and committing to what it hopes will be mainstream big-hitters, such as its Lord of the Rings series which it spent $150m on the rights for.
Another contributing factor is that the executives who greenlit the pilots have all left Amazon. Head of content Roy Price exited amidst sexual assault allegations and comedy and drama chief Joe Lewis also resigned.