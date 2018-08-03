Watch the trailer for Amazon's intriguing new comedy Forever
SNL alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph lead the series, which has been developed by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang
Amazon has released a promising first trailer for Forever, a new comedy led by Saturday Night Live alumni Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.
- 20 Oscar-winning movies on Amazon Prime Video
- The best TV shows to watch on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Video guide: what to watch and how much it costs
- What is Amazon’s new streaming service Amazon Channels, and is it worth the money?
According to a release from the streaming service, the series is an "insightful and poignant comedy about love, commitment and marriage," with Rudolph and Armisen starring as a married couple whose pleasant but stagnant existence is upended after they take a spontaneous trip out of town.
The trailer doesn't give much away about the plot, but it does feature a tour through the benchmark moments of the central couple's relationship, soundtracked by 1960s pop song Forever, by The Little Dippers. Check it out below.
The series is also set to star Catherine Keener (Into the Wild, Get Out), Noah Robbins (Miss Sloane) and Kym Whiteley (Curb Your Enthusiasm).
It has been created by Master of None show-runner Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, whose writing credits include Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock.
More like this
Check out a synopsis for the series below, via Amazon.
Forever season 1 will be released on Amazon Prime Videon on Friday 14th September 2018