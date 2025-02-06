All six episodes of season 2 are now available to stream, with the new run seeing Nic's affair with her brother-in-law Alex exposed.

She finds herself having to move in with her best friend Jen – however, it seems she's up to her old trick, recording Nic as she divulges her deepest darkest secrets.

Ollie started to cotton on to her, but as Nic and Dan started to rekindle their relationship, she was distracted. So how did the season come to an end, and did Nic's darkest secret of all, that she murdered Alex, come to light?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 ending explained: What did Jen do?

Selin Hizli as Jen and Georgie Glen as Mrs Baggot in Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2. BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

In the season 2 finale, Mrs Baggot was revealed to have died, with Ollie immediately insinuating that Jen could have killed her. He suggested Baggot's death would give Jen the perfect way back into Nic's life, after the pair had a blazing row.

It may have seemed extreme, but Ollie was spot on – a flashback revealed that Jen had smothered Baggot with a pillow, in order to get Nic back.

It certainly worked, as Nic helped her with the funeral planning, and the two sat together at the event.

Did Nic get found out?

Daisy May Cooper as Nic in Am I Being Unreasonable? BBC/Boffola Pictures/Simon Ridgway

Nic did get found out for murdering Alex by Jen in the middle of the season, but simply because she confessed to her. However, Jen was secretly recording her, something Nic suspected, but seemingly didn't want to believe could be true.

There was also the matter of the two teens who saw her in the act of murdering Alex on the train. They felt guilty for not going to the police, and started working together to track her down.

Finally one of them, Sam, did, quite by chance – he was Baggot's grandson, and saw her when he attended the funeral. Just how this interaction played out we'll have to wait and see, as it was left on a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Nic was blissfully unaware that someone else was about to find out her secret...

What happened to Suzie?

Amanda Wilkin as Suzie in Am I Being Unreasonable? BBC/Boffola Pictures/Lara Cornell

Throughout the season, Suzie continued to have suspicions that Nic was involved in Alex's death – and at the end of the run, we found out why.

In the final episode, via flashback, it was revealed that Alex had confessed his affair with Nic to Suzie, who had forced him to confront her at the station. In fact, she even told him the horrible thing to say to her as he ended it, essentially, unintentionally, guaranteeing his death.

At the end of the episode, in the present day, Suzie agreed to look after Ollie and Harry, as Nic and Jen were both at Baggot's funeral, and Dan was off with a woman he was revealed to be having an affair with.

It turned out, Jen had given Harry her phone, and Suzie saw an opportunity to find out what was on it. Earlier in the season, Jen had teased her with a short section of the recording, but not let her see or hear the full thing to find out what Nic had said.

Finally, she watched the clip in full, and realised that Nic had killed Alex. In shock, she dropped the phone down the stairs and at the bottom, waiting and listening, was Ollie.

The next we saw of Ollie, he and Harry were sat on the sofa together as Dan came back. Dan asked where Suzie was, and Ollie said she'd left. However, the fact her car was outside and her phone was on the table left Dan suspicious.

Ollie simply said "She'd forget her head if it wasn't screwed on. Women, eh?" and that he had "no idea" where she was going.

And on that bombshell, the season ended. But what happened to Suzie? Did Ollie, who had previously killed the family cat Mr Meowgi, return to his murderous ways in order to protect his mum? It seems we'll have to wait for a potential third season to find out...

Am I Being Unreasonable? seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.