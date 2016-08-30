Set across 10 episodes in Los Angeles, the series will see Brie play Ruth, a struggling actress whose failing career takes a surprising turn when she gets a role in a weekly series about female wrestlers, and is thrown into their glitzy, spandex-filled world.

Brie is known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, and GLOW will be the second time she has worked on a Netflix series, as she voices multiple characters in the animated comedy BoJack Horseman.

A release date for GLOW is still to be announced.