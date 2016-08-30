Alison Brie to star in Netflix's female wrestling series
The Mad Men actress enters the ring...
Netflix’s new female wrestling series GLOW will welcome Alison Brie to the ring.
GLOW stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and is inspired by the real story of the 1980s female wrestling league. From the creators of Homeland and Orange Is The New Black, the new comedy will star the Mad Men and Community actress in the lead role.
Set across 10 episodes in Los Angeles, the series will see Brie play Ruth, a struggling actress whose failing career takes a surprising turn when she gets a role in a weekly series about female wrestlers, and is thrown into their glitzy, spandex-filled world.
Brie is known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, and GLOW will be the second time she has worked on a Netflix series, as she voices multiple characters in the animated comedy BoJack Horseman.
A release date for GLOW is still to be announced.