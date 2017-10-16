Now, the first exchanges have been shared on Twitter.

Steve Coogan's Partridge kicks things off, addressing Tucker as "Malc", something which will undoubtedly push the temperamental Scot's buttons. "Not trying to play mind games but I'm happy to let you go first," he writes. "Most people agree it's easier to go first so if you want to go first, you can go first. Do you want to go first?"

Gauntlet thrown down, Tucker – played by Peter Capaldi in The Thick of It – responds.

"Brexit's idiotic" he writes, gladly accepting the offer. "It'll be like committing suicide by walking into a door over and over again for years. Leavers are imbeciles. Over to you."

Guessing that confirms Alan's a fully paid up Brexiteer.

Read the first extracts below via the Big Issue.

Warning: Partridge uses comic sans in his emails. It isn't pretty.

Armando Iannucci has his fingers in a number of pies at the moment, with the release of his new political comedy The Death of Stalin coming up this week, and the final series of his critically acclaimed series Veep currently in the works.

Alan Partridge is set to return to the BBC later this year as "the voice of Brexit".