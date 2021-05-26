Alan Partridge fans petition the BBC to let Steve Coogan and Susannah Fielding host The One Show

Such is Alan Partridge’s popularity amongst three decades’ worth of fans, they’re now demanding that he be allowed to host a one-off special of The One Show alongside his fictional This Time with Alan Partridge co-host Jenni Gresham (Susannah Fielding).

Started by Partridge fan Kieran Truefitt, a petition is circulating online demanding that Coogan and Fielding are allowed to present a special episode of BBC magazine show.

Currently hosted by the team of Alex Jones, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating, The One Show features topical chats and celebrity guests and runs every weeknight at 7pm. Having been on the air for 15 years, there are over 3000 episodes of the show and past hosts include Matt Baker, Adrian Chiles and Chris Evans.

With This Time with Alan Partridge serving as a parody of programmes like The One Show, allowing Coogan to host in character as Partridge would provide a meta twist on the format sure to generate attention and headlines.

Star Susannah Fielding has already shared the petition on Twitter which has gone past 1000 signatures and humorously added the message, “Please help by showing your support for a very worthy cause.” At the time of writing, her tweet has been liked over a thousand times.

If the petition catches on and the masses continue to add their names then they might just get what they want – which would undoubtedly be unmissable television.

The news comes following the announcement that Coogan will be taking his most iconic character on the road in 2022 for a live tour, Stratagem with Alan Partridge, which promises to be an entertaining night out after a year without live performances.

This Time with Alan Partridge can be seen on BBC One on Friday nights and also streamed on BBC iPlayer. The One Show is broadcast weeknights on BBC One at 7pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide.