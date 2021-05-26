Stratagem with Alan Partridge stage show will tour the UK and Ireland in 2022
Steve Coogan is taking his most famous creation, Alan Partridge, on the road in 2022.
Published:
Norwich’s most famous son is hitting the road for the first time in over 20 years, launching a live stage show in the Spring of 2022 entitled Stratagem with Alan Partridge.
First gracing the airwaves 30 years ago in 1991 on BBC Radio 4 as part of spoof show On the Hour, Steve Coogan’s iconic character remains as popular as ever.
In the years since Partridge has appeared on TV – with the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge currently airing on BBC One – and also graced the silver screen. Now, he’s going to heading to the stage for a run across two months in the spring of next year.
It’s promised that the live show will bring a ‘message of hope’ and will ‘inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure’ – textbook.
Stratagem with Alan Partridge will be touring the UK and Ireland across April and May 2022 with a fourteen city tour that begins in Belfast on 22nd April 2022 followed by stops in Dublin, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds before closing in London on the 21st May.
The show is written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons and produced by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions.
Tickets go on sale this Saturday – 29th May – at 9AM BST and can be purchased from ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.ie for the Irish dates.
Full tour dates are below:
Friday, 22/04/22 at 8:00pm
Belfast, SSE Arena
Saturday, 23/04/22 at 8:00pm
Dublin, 3 Arena
Friday, 29/04/22 at 8:00pm
Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Saturday, 30/04/22 at 8:00pm
Sheffield, Sheffield Arena
Wednesday, 04/05/22 at 8:00pm
Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Friday, 06/05/22 at 8:00pm
Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, 11/05/22, 8:00pm
Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Thursday, 12/05/22, 8:00pm
Manchester, AO Arena
Thursday, 19/05/22, 8:00pm
Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday, 25/05/22, 8:00pm
Glasgow, SSE Arena
Thursday, 26/05/22, 8:00pm
Edinburgh, Playhouse
Friday, 27/05/22, 8:00pm
Aberdeen, P&J Live
Saturday, 28/05/22, 8:00pm
Leeds, First Direct Arena
Tuesday, 31/05/22, 8:00pm
London, The O2
Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.