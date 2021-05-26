The Radio Times logo
Stratagem with Alan Partridge stage show will tour the UK and Ireland in 2022

Steve Coogan is taking his most famous creation, Alan Partridge, on the road in 2022.

Published:

Norwich’s most famous son is hitting the road for the first time in over 20 years, launching a live stage show in the Spring of 2022 entitled Stratagem with Alan Partridge.

First gracing the airwaves 30 years ago in 1991 on BBC Radio 4 as part of spoof show On the Hour, Steve Coogan’s iconic character remains as popular as ever.

In the years since Partridge has appeared on TV – with the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge currently airing on BBC One – and also graced the silver screen. Now, he’s going to heading to the stage for a run across two months in the spring of next year.

It’s promised that the live show will bring a ‘message of hope’ and will ‘inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure’ – textbook.

Stratagem with Alan Partridge will be touring the UK and Ireland across April and May 2022 with a fourteen city tour that begins in Belfast on 22nd April 2022 followed by stops in Dublin, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Leeds before closing in London on the 21st May.

The show is written by Steve Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons and produced by Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday – 29th May – at 9AM BST and can be purchased from ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketmaster.ie for the Irish dates.

Full tour dates are  below: 

Friday, 22/04/22 at 8:00pm 

Belfast, SSE Arena

Saturday, 23/04/22 at 8:00pm

Dublin, 3 Arena

Friday, 29/04/22 at 8:00pm

Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, 30/04/22 at 8:00pm

Sheffield, Sheffield Arena

Wednesday, 04/05/22 at 8:00pm

Newcastle, Utilita Arena 

Friday, 06/05/22 at 8:00pm

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena 

Wednesday, 11/05/22, 8:00pm

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena 

 Thursday, 12/05/22, 8:00pm

Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday, 19/05/22, 8:00pm

Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena 

Wednesday, 25/05/22, 8:00pm

Glasgow, SSE Arena 

Thursday, 26/05/22, 8:00pm

Edinburgh, Playhouse 

Friday, 27/05/22, 8:00pm

Aberdeen, P&J Live

Saturday, 28/05/22, 8:00pm

Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tuesday, 31/05/22, 8:00pm

London, The O2

