Action Team, which is written by Murder in Successville's Davis and James De Frond, is a spy action thriller series which follows the exploits of a team of special agents working for the British government.

McClure will be in fine company in a cast that currently includes Davis - known for his role as detective DI Sleet in BBC3's cop comedy improv Murder in Successville - Laura Checkley (Bridget Jones Baby), Kayode Ewumi (Are You Being Served), Broadchurch and Horrible Histories star Jim Howick.

“Every year I sit there as the bookies predict who they think will play the next James Bond and I’m always left off the list, so I’ve decided to do something about it," Davis said of the inspiration behind the show.

“Think The Naked Gun meets The Bourne Identity in this high octane, big scale comedy featuring a dysfunctional group of spies," ITV's comedy commissioner Saskia Schuster said in a statement."Fast paced, high concept and crammed with silly jokes.”

McClure, 34, was last seen in the fourth season of Line of Duty, which aired earlier this year.