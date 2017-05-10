The series is co-written by Murder in Successville director James De Frond and DI Sleet himself, Tom Davis, and will star Davis alongside Jim Howick, Kayode Wumi and Laura Checkley. De Frond will direct the series.

“Every year I sit there as the bookies predict who they think will play the next James Bond and I’m always left off the list,” said Davis, who has played hard-drinking detective Sleet for three series of Murder in Successville.

“So I’ve decided to do something about it.”

“Think The Naked Gun meets The Bourne Identity in this high octane, big scale comedy featuring a dysfunctional group of spies,” said ITV Comedy Commissioner Saskia Schuster. “Fast paced, high concept and crammed with silly jokes.”

“Action Team is a great new addition to ITV2’s slate of original comedy and also continues our investment in quality entertainment for younger audiences,” added Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions.

“Tom and James have a great track record in delivering hit comedy and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on their latest series.”

We expect to be both shaken and stirred by the finished product.