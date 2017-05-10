Spoof spy series Action Team coming from Murder in Successville duo
Star Tom Davis and director James De Frond will be making spies silly again for ITV2
Love comedy? Love spy movies? Then prepare to enter double-o-heaven with the news that there’s a new espionage parody coming to ITV2, created by some of the team behind BBC3 hit Murder in Successville.
Called Action Team, the six-part half hour scripted comedy is described as a “a spoof spy action-thriller series following the exploits of a top-secret team of special agents working for the British government and charged with saving the world.”
The series is co-written by Murder in Successville director James De Frond and DI Sleet himself, Tom Davis, and will star Davis alongside Jim Howick, Kayode Wumi and Laura Checkley. De Frond will direct the series.
“Every year I sit there as the bookies predict who they think will play the next James Bond and I’m always left off the list,” said Davis, who has played hard-drinking detective Sleet for three series of Murder in Successville.
“So I’ve decided to do something about it.”
“Think The Naked Gun meets The Bourne Identity in this high octane, big scale comedy featuring a dysfunctional group of spies,” said ITV Comedy Commissioner Saskia Schuster. “Fast paced, high concept and crammed with silly jokes.”
“Action Team is a great new addition to ITV2’s slate of original comedy and also continues our investment in quality entertainment for younger audiences,” added Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions.
“Tom and James have a great track record in delivering hit comedy and we’re thrilled to be partnering with them on their latest series.”
We expect to be both shaken and stirred by the finished product.