Speaking at a BAFTA screening of his US comedy series Veep, Iannucci said: "Alan is in Norwich. It's not 'Alan goes to Hollywood'; it's not 'Alan invaded by aliens' or anything like that. He's on North Norfolk Digital, which is taken over by a bigger media conglomerate and has it's name changed to Shape. And that kicks everything off."

Some commentators have already likened the plot of the Partridge film to Steve Coogan’s real-life legal battle with Rupert Murdoch's News International over phone hacking , which was settled earlier this year.

Iannucci added that the script was currently being finalised with a view to putting the film into production towards the end of this year or the beginning of 2013.

Alan Partridge returns to TV this Monday in Welcome to the Places of my Life on Sky Atlantic.