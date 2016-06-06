Well, they are both set in the Elizabethan Age, after all, so why not?

We won’t ruin the surprise by telling you who it is, but we can say that the person playing the character is the same performer who acted the part way back in early 1986, more than 30 years ago and is something of a fan favourite.

The sixth and final episode takes as its inspiration Shakespeare’s the Merchant of Venice and finds David Mitchell’s William in financial trouble and facing a ruinous court case.

More like this

The penultimate episode which aired tonight was inspired by Macbeth and focused on Will’s tussles with an annoying Scottish neighbour called Duncan Macduff.

Advertisement

Upstart Crow is on BBC1 on Monday nights at 10pm