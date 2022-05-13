For the first time ever, the Men's and Women's finals will be played on the same weekend but it will be all eyes on Emma Hayes and Gareth Taylor's sides on Sunday.

Chelsea travel to Wembley Stadium looking to get their hands on the FA Cup for a second consecutive season but that will not be easy against three-time winners Manchester City.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 to book their place in the final and have since successfully defended their WSL title – thanks to a 4-2 win over Man United on the final day.

An impressive 4-1 victory against West Ham United secured passage to Wembley for Man City, who have scored 10 goals in their last two games but know how big of a test they now face.

They've lost twice to the Blues in the WSL this season but prior form so often goes out of the window in cup finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Sunday 15th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC from 1:50pm.

FA Cup games have been on the BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Man City team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Berger; Carter, Bright, Eriksson; Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Andersson; Harder, Kerr, Reiten

Man City predicted XI: Roebuck; Bronze, Greenwood, Kennedy, Stokes; Weir, Walsh, Stanway; Kelly, White, Hemp

Chelsea v Man City odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Man City

Man City have been in free-scoring form recently, bagging 10 in their last two games and putting four past West Ham in the semi-final, but Chelsea are the WSL champions and current FA Cup holders.

Taylor may encourage his side to go for it as they've got serious firepower in Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, and Ellen White.

But that could well be a dangerous approach to take and allow Chelsea to get their hands on another bit of silverware in 2021/22.

Our prediction: Chelsea 4-2 Man City

