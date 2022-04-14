The victory at Ibrox helped the Bhoys extend their lead at the top of the cinch Premiership to six points but with five games to play and another clash with the Gers to come, the title race is not done just yet.

A fortnight on from Celtic's vital Old Firm derby win in the cinch Premiership, they host rivals Rangers with a place in the Scottish FA Cup final on the line.

All the focus on Sunday will be on the Scottish FA Cup, however, with both Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst looking to get their hands on the trophy for the first time as managers of their respective clubs.

The Dutchman knows all about winning this competition, having done so as a player with Rangers, and will be keen to move one step closer to doing it as a coach at Hampden Park.

With Hibs and Hearts facing off in the other semi-final, whoever comes out of this tie on top will be favourites to lift the trophy. No pressure then.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 17th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 2pm.

There are two Scottish FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Hearts v Hibs on Saturday.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 1pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda

Rangers predicted XI: TBC

Celtic v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

Celtic have had the better of their Old Firm rivals in their last two meetings but at Hampden Park, in the Scottish FA Cup, it might just be Rangers' moment.

Postecoglou's side have been in irresistible form of late but the Gers have got a real point to prove and that might just help them come out on top of what is set to be another tight encounter between the pair.

Van Bronckhorst knows what it takes to win this competition and Sunday could see him move one step closer to getting his hands on the trophy for the first time as a manager.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-2 Rangers (10/1 at bet365)

