A representative for the former choirboy and Songs of Praise host confirmed that Jones had "voluntarily agreed not to go on the BBC whilst the matter is investigated".

The statement continued: "Whilst he accepts that his behaviour over a decade ago was occasionally juvenile, as was that of others, he never intended to harass or distress and he strongly denies any inappropriate contact.

"He is, however, deeply sorry for any upset caused and hopes this matter is resolved soon."

Jones first found fame aged 12 when his recording of Walking in the Air from festive film The Snowman reached number five in the UK charts. He has since recorded a number of albums and branched into presenting, currently fronting Songs of Praise for BBC1 as well as Escape to the Country and Going Back Giving Back. While he will not appear on the BBC during the investigation, he is expected to continue hosting his Classic FM show on Sunday mornings.