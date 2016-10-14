In the second series of BBC3's Asian Provocateur, Romesh Ranganathan and his mum Shanthi can currently be seen visiting relatives in Detroit and Florida.

And next Wednesday, Russell Howard and his mum Ninette will head off on their own road trip on Comedy Central in the imaginatively titled Russell Howard & Mum: USA road trip.

Now here in the Radio Times office, this prompted a discussion about which TV mum we'd like to go on holiday with (we don't get out much).

Here's our shortlist. Humour us and pick your favourite, or let us know in the comments box below if we've missed your preferred mum off the list.