The bad news is "Jump Mountain" isn't open to the public even after all the celebrities have been stretchered off the slopes. Nearly all the courses have been purpose-built, including a ski jump three times the size of a double decker bus. This means almost all of the events are live on the night, with medics on standby.

Innsbruck

In 2016, the celebrities stayed in a castle known as "The Jump Schloss". Perhaps the après-ski got a little raucous because this time round they're in the Grand Hotel Europa in Innsbruck.

It's a five-star affair, a grand old hotel with all the modern comforts. Notable guests to date include the Queen, the Rolling Stones and Sting.

After a hard day on the ski jump, contestants can kick back in the Finnish sauna, steam room and infrared cabin or book in for a massage.

They won't find fondue in the high-end restaurant, though. Classic ski fare in these parts is Wiener Schnitzel: steak smothered in breadcrumbs and baked in butter.

Rooms range from standard to spacious suites with a separate living room, traditional Tyrrolean wooden furniture and complimentary room service. (We can't help wondering if there's a room hierarchy: do Olympians qualify for a "comfort" or a "superior" room? If you end up in a plaster cast, do you get bumped up to a junior suite?)

The good news: it's not as pricey as it sounds. You can bag a standard room via online booking sites for around 125 euros (£108), which is a 40% discount.

For more information on Grand Hotel Europa: grandhoteleuropa.at/en/

