Vote for your favourite TV location of 2016
Were you swept away by The Durrells' escapades in Greece? Or did you fall for beaches closer to home – in Poldark or The Coroner?
One of the joys of TV is that it can transport you to the other side of the world at the push of a button, or remind you that there are some jaw-dropping destinations on the doorstep.
But which was your top location in 2016? We've come up with a shortlist of the 10 dramas with the most spectacular locations – and you can vote for your favourite in the poll below.
There's The Durrells with its gorgeous Corfu backdrop and Sky 1's Hooten & the Lady, which jetted off to Moscow, Rome and Cambodia.
Last January, War & Peace whisked viewers back to early 19th century Russia, while The Night Manager saw Tom Hiddleston on the trail of a weapons dealer in the Middle East and Europe – remember Richard Roper's palatial lair in Majorca?
Then there are the old favourites. Time-travelling adventure Outlander went to Paris, and the Spanish city of Girona doubled as Essos and Westeros in Game of Thrones.
Britain's coastline also had plenty of cameos. Did you lust after the coves and cliffs in Poldark or the South Devon-set daytime drama The Coroner? Or Vera, with its lingering shots of the Northumberland coast?
Last but not least, we had to include Caribbean crime drama Death in Paradise, which will soon begin its sixth series.
