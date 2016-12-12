There's The Durrells with its gorgeous Corfu backdrop and Sky 1's Hooten & the Lady, which jetted off to Moscow, Rome and Cambodia.

Last January, War & Peace whisked viewers back to early 19th century Russia, while The Night Manager saw Tom Hiddleston on the trail of a weapons dealer in the Middle East and Europe – remember Richard Roper's palatial lair in Majorca?

Then there are the old favourites. Time-travelling adventure Outlander went to Paris, and the Spanish city of Girona doubled as Essos and Westeros in Game of Thrones.

Britain's coastline also had plenty of cameos. Did you lust after the coves and cliffs in Poldark or the South Devon-set daytime drama The Coroner? Or Vera, with its lingering shots of the Northumberland coast?

Last but not least, we had to include Caribbean crime drama Death in Paradise, which will soon begin its sixth series.

Vote for your favourite TV location of 2016...

