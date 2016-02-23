Dunes in Namib-Naukluft National Park



Namibia is the second most sparsely populated country on the planet (second only to Mongolia). It’s famous for towering sand dunes that come in a palette of colours from terracotta to palest cream.

After watching the havoc wrought by Miller’s high-octane stunts, you’d be forgiven for wondering if it was worth following in Max’s wake. Happily, no permanent damage was done. When the 1,700-strong crew and their five 8x8 former German military trans- port trucks departed, a second convoy spent three months restoring locations to their original beauty.

Follow in the Road Warrior's tracks...

SPITZKOPPE

This 1,700m granite peak looms in the opening shots. Only experienced climbers should attempt it, but you can do some good walks in this area, and visit the rock paintings of the San people – indigenous hunter-gatherers.

BLANKY FLATS

When the armada of war vehicles speed through the desert, they’re driving through a vast expanse north of the holiday resort of Henties Bay. This is also where Max and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) engage in combat. You can do this very drive if you hire a 4x4 or dirt buggy.

NAMIB-NAUKLUFT NATIONAL PARK

The scene where the 18-wheeler “war rig” narrowly escapes being crushed by falling rocks was filmed in a canyon in Namibia’s largest national park, which is bigger than Switzerland. Most visitors head to Sossusvlei, a white salt and clay pan surrounded by red dunes – it’s spectacular when it turns into a lake during the rainy season.

PAALTJIES

The war rig breaks down on the salt pans near the harbour town of Walvis Bay. What you don’t see is the main local attraction: its lush lagoon, which is home to an enormous flock of flamingos.

