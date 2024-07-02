The Fox-owned, ad-supported streaming service, which launched in the US in 2014, is available for free and features programming from the likes of Disney, Lionsgate, NCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Viewers can enjoy more than 20,000 films and TV episodes from Fox's extensive content library, available to be accessed on Tubi via smart TV platforms, iPhones and Android devices and web browsers.

A marketing campaign is set to support the launch later this month.

Uma Thurman as The Bride and Lucy Liu as O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill. Miramax Films/Dimension Films

Sky News reports the service will use "machine learning" to personalise viewer experience, with the company stating they are "committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans".

The streamer features plenty of originals under its belt, including Nicola Coughlan's Big Mood, which, according to the service, will be "coming soon" to the UK.

Further original offerings include dating reality show House of Heat, VICE documentaries including The Cult of Elon and Searching for Masculinity, and horrors Blind Waters and Festival of the Living Dead.

Tubi also offers a large amount of movies to watch, with the likes of the Twilight saga, Tarantino flicks Kill Bill and Jackie Brown, Happy Gilmore and But I'm A Cheerleader all available to stream upon launch.

The streamer also has an extensive library of both Bollywood and Nollywood content.

