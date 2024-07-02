It already operates in North America, where Fox said it has drawn in 80 million active users, tying with Disney Plus in total viewing time, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge Report.

But is the service, which launched in the US way back in 2014, available in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Tubi available in the UK?

Yes, Tubi launched in the UK on Tuesday 2nd July.

More like this

"Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences," said CEO Anjali Sud.

"We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we're committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love."

"At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms," added David Salmon, EVP and Managing Director of International at Tubi.

"We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world."

How to watch Tubi

The service is completely free of charge – and you don’t even need to create an account if you don’t want to.

To start streaming, all you need to do is download the app on you device or visit the Tubi website, where you’ll be asked to enter a first name, your age and your gender – and then you’ll be able to start watching.

What is available to watch on Tubi?

Happy Gilmore. Universal Studios

Fox said UK viewers will have over 20,000 films and TV episodes on-demand to choose from, including content from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney, Lionsgate and NBCUniversal, in addition to the service's own originals.

Launch films include Olympus Has Fallen, Happy Gilmore, Kill Bill Vol 1, Amsterdam, Happy Death Day and Tubi original Slay, while launch TV shows include Fresh Meat and Boss.

Movie fans can look forward to Billy Elliot, Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle being added to the service later this month, while on the TV side fans, can look forward to Marvel’s Runaways.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what is on television this week. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.