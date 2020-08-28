Accessibility Links

  The Sims 4 gets Star Wars expansion pack in September – but not everyone's happy
The Sims 4 gets Star Wars expansion pack in September – but not everyone’s happy

The Journey to Batuu is coming on 8th September allowing players to visit Galaxy's Edge.

Another expansion pack is coming to EA’s The Sims 4, but this time it’s a little different – it’s Star Wars themed.

The Journey to Batuu expansions was revealed in a Gamescon trailer in a virtual-only event.

The expansion pack is out 8th September and brings new characters, items and environments.

As expected with Star Wars there are droids, lightsabers and aliens. The trailer also shows the Millennium Falcon, Rey using the force and stormtroopers.

The pack is inspired by Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park land.

EA said in Journey to Batuu “players will leave their homes to travel to the planet of Batuu where they’ll have to make a choice on which faction to work with, as the actions their Sims take will lead to control of the Black Spire Outpost.”

You choose to support Rey and Vi Moradi as part of the Resistance or join the First Order under Kylo Ren.

There will be missions to increase reputation, unlock artifacts and clothing. You can also customise droids and create a lightsaber.

You can also take back items to your home.

“With The Sims, we’ve always strived to create content that takes players’ imaginations beyond their limits to tell fun and unique stories in the game, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they’ll be able to take their Sims on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy,” Lyndsay Pearson, the executive producer of The Sims, said in a statement.

“We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims.”

There have been other Star Wars looks in The Sims before, but this is the first full expansion pack.

Some fans, however, have questioned how exactly Star Wars will fit into the world of The Sims.

But other fans saw definitely saw an upside to it all…

For more news visit our Technology section including the Xbox Series X release date news and PS5 release date news. 

