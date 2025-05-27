The Tesco Clubcard launched in 1995 and became the UK's first mass-market loyalty scheme. Over the years, the card has evolved from a paper card to an app-based system, and has undoubtedly become synonymous with the brand.

These days, Tesco stores are littered with those iconic yellow labels, with everything from alcohol to homeware discounted for members.

But what you might not know is Clubcards have also massively expanded to include coupon and voucher schemes, as well as a great-value rewards scheme. With this, you can double the face value of your points to get money of a range of services and experiences, including Cineworld tickets, easyJet flights, Disney Plus subscriptions and trips to Pizza Express.

Below, we've laid out exactly what benefits you can get with a Clubcard, as well as how to sign up to one today.

Sign up to a Tesco Clubcard today

Don't miss out on Tesco Clubcard's latest cinematic deal Planning a trip to the cinema this month to see the latest Marvel movie? Well Tesco have a superhero-sized saving for you. For a limited time only, you get cinema tickets for just £4 when you exchange your Clubcard vouchers with Cineworld. You can also get popcorn and a drink for just £6 when you show your Clubcard at the cinema. All you need to do is book between 26th May and 8th June to save. Spend your Clubcard vouchers at Cineworld

How do I get a Tesco Clubcard?

Tesco

To get a Tesco Clubcard, you can either register online through the Tesco app or Clubcard website, or pick one up in store.

If signing up online, you'll first need to fill out a form on the tesco.com registration page where you'll need to put in your personal information, then select "sign up for a Clubcard".

Tesco will then give you a Clubcard to use immediately, but note this will be a digital-only Clubcard, which will appear in barcode form on your phone.

You'll need to go in-store if you want a physical Clubcard, or order a physical card online which will take up to 10 days to arrive.

Is getting a Tesco Clubcard free?

Yes, a standard Tesco Clubcard is free to join and use. You can sign up online or in store with no membership fees or upfront costs.

Do Tesco Clubcards expire?

Yes. Tesco Clubcards can expire. Normally if a Clubcard account has been inactive for more than 24 months, it will be deleted in order to keep customer data safe.

Clubcard vouchers also have a similar expiration date of two years, although you should check the date on the vouchers itself.

What do you get with a Tesco Clubcard?

Tesco Clubcards offer a huge range of benefits, including points, vouchers, coupons and larger Rewards schemes.

Probably the most famous perk is the Clubcard prices, where various products are discounted in-store and you can unlock the exclusive prices by scanning your card at checkout. For instance, we all know the Tesco meal deal costs £4 normally for a main, drink and a snack, but goes to just £3.60 when you scan a Clubcard.

The Clubcard account also comes with personalised coupons which you can scan in store to get money off certain products.

Best of all, scanning your Clubcard accrues you points, which can be converted into vouchers or bigger rewards. Every 150 points can be exchanged for £1.50 worth of vouchers, which you can then use to reduce your final grocery bill.

Or, with Tesco Rewards Partners, your points will be worth double their face value – so £5 in points is worth £10 in vouchers, for example. This can then be spent with one of Tesco's hundreds of partners including Cineworld, flight companies, theme parks, streaming services and more.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best Tesco Clubcard Rewards Partners to take advantage of:

Getty Images

Tesco has hundreds of Rewards Partners as part of their Clubcard scheme, here's just a snapshot of what you can get.

Cineworld tickets

You get two times the value of your Clubcard vouchers to spend at Cineworld. That means you can save on trips to see the latest Mission Impossible movie or Marvel movie, plus you can save on drinks and snacks at the cinema.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Just £1.50 worth of Clubcard points will get you 300 points with Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club.

1-year 16-25 Railcard

A 16-25 Railcard can save you an average of £158 a year and with Tesco Clubcard, you can save even more. £2.50 worth of points will get you £5 off a Railcard, and seeing as a Railcard costs £35 a year, you'll only need to save £17.50 to get the card completely free.

easyJet holidays

Every £5 in Tesco Clubcard vouchers gets you £10 off easyJet holidays, which is ideal as we approach summer holiday season.

Merlin theme park entry

Every Merlin attraction is available through the Tesco Clubcard scheme. That means you can save money on entry to most of the UK's major theme parks, including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, LEGOLAND and more.

For more savings, take a look at how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets and how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets.

Bloom & Wild

For every 50p worth of points, you can get £1 off flower delivery service Bloom & Wild, which offers gorgeous bouquets, cards, plants and more.

Radio Times Magazine six month subscription

What do you know, a Tesco Clubcard can get you a six month subscription to the Radio Times print magazine. As a weekly magazine, that gets you 25 issues over the six month period. There are dozens of other magazine subscriptions available too, including Good Food and Gardener's World.

Disney Plus three month subscription

Disney Plus and Tesco have partnered up to bring you a three months' subscription which you can get through your Clubcard.

You can either get three months of the basic Standard with Ads subscription for £7.50 worth of points, or the Standard without Ads subscription for £13.50 worth of vouchers.

More of this in the best Disney Plus offers.

Pizza Express

Just 50p worth of points converts to £1 at Pizza Express – perfect for a dinner out with the family or even a date night.

Ad

You can also take a look at deals pages like the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals and the best Nintendo Switch offers.