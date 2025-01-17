Take, for example, EE. While EE is more commonly known as a mobile network operator, over the years it's massively branched out into the tech and gaming sphere. In 2023 the company even launched 'New EE', an updated platform centred around four core areas: Home, Game, Work, Learn.

Under this new system, EE not only provides access to broadband and mobile phone plans, but also TV channels and subscriptions, games consoles, security services and a whole host of tech products like tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and so much more.

With that in mind, you could be swapping millions of mini payments, for one easy monthly sum that accounts for everything you need. Interested? We thought so.

Here's what you need to know about EE's range of products and services.

What products and services does EE offer?

All pricing mentioned in the article is correct as of the publishing date.

Following the 2023 launch of 'New EE', the tech company is now something of a jack of all trades when it comes to technology and gaming.

They've positioned themselves around four key areas: Home, Game, Work and Learn – but what exactly does this mean? Here's a closer look at the many different products and services EE offer.

EE Broadband

EE is well-known for its broadband, but did you know they've merged with BT to form the UK's number one provider? The company offers nine different broadband packages running from speeds of 37Mbps to 1.6Gbps.

At the cheaper end, you have Full Fibre 36, 50 and 74, which all cost either £29.99 or £30.99 and have a guaranteed minimum download speed of 18Mbps and minimum upload speed 10MBbps. Then, Full Fibre 150, 300, 500 and Full Fibre Gigabit Essentials, which cost between £29.99 and £44.99 and have speeds of 100 to 700Mbps.

Lastly, you have the Busiest Home Bundle and Made For Games Bundle, which have a 1.6Gbps download speed and come with a Smart Hub Pro and Smart Wi-Fi Enhancer plus, for the Gamer bundle, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. These cost £64.99 and £74.99, respectively.

Shop EE Broadband deals

EE SIM only contracts

EE has a huge range of SIM only contracts for both fixed data and unlimited data. The fixed data contracts go from 25GB to 100 GB and currently start at £17 a month – you can also choose between a rolling one month contract or the full 24 months.

The unlimited data plans start at just £22 a month and include a range of different perks and services depending on the price. For instance, the Unlimited Essentials Plus plan (£36 a month) includes no-charge EU Roaming, max speeds of 100Mbps, and the ability to gift data to your family.

While the Unlimited All Rounder Plan (£42 a month) features uncapped speed, ultra HD video and 4K gaming, a VIP connection when the network is busy, and EE's famous 'Inclusive Extras' – additional free subscription services you can add to your phone like Netflix, TNT Sports or Google One Premium.

Shop EE SIM only contracts

EE Mobile Phones

Alongside the SIM only contracts, you of course also have Mobile Phone contracts available.

EE has contracts for all the latest releases from Apple, Samsung and Google. Right now you can get the iPhone 16 from £56.75 a month, the Google Pixel 9 from £56.38 a month and the Samsung Galaxy S24 from £50.81 a month, all including the price of the phone and an Unlimited data plan.

You can also buy all the older models still in circulation, as well as refurbished phones which have been checked and fixed for new owners. Plus, you can even buy phones without the SIM, like the Google Pixel 8a for £499.

Shop EE mobile phone contracts

EE TV packages

EE TV is also a service to come out of last year's merger with BT. Basically, EE TV offers entertainment packages with streaming and subscription services combined into one easy monthly payment. These packages can include Netflix, NOW, Sky Entertainment, Sky Atlantic and discovery+ as well as sport-specific packages which include TNT Sports and Sports.

There are five different packages on offer and the pricing is additional to the EE broadband costs: Entertainment (£14 a month), Big Entertainment (£25 a month), Sport (£23 a month), Big Sport (£48 a month) and Full Works (£25 a month for three months, and £78 a month thereafter).

Shop EE TV Packages

EE Gaming

For gamers, EE has all the major consoles available to buy, including the PS5 Slim and new PS5 Pro, the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and the Meta Quest 3. They also have a huge range of gaming laptops and gaming bundles on offer, which include additional accessories and games.

The best thing about EE's gaming offerings is you can buy them through either a lump sum or monthly payments, so you could get a PS Portal worth £199 from £18 a month over 24 months.

Another huge coup for EE is the access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you can get from £12 a month. If you're unfamiliar, Game Pass is Xbox's cloud gaming service which offers exclusive access to game titles, online console multiplayer, EA Play membership, and so much more. Simply buy your Game Pass subscription through EE and activate it within five days to play on your console.

Shop EE Gaming

EE technology and accessories

What tech does EE sell? Better to answer what tech they don't sell. On EE's store, you can find TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart homes, earbuds and more.

As with their phones and gaming, you can pay for some devices in one go or as a monthly payment, meaning your new phone, broadband, and smartwatch could all come out of one convenient bill.

Right now, some of our favourite tech products on EE are the Google Pixel Watch 2 for £289, the Samsung galaxy Tab A9+ from £18 a month, and the Beats Studio Pro Wireless headphones for £165 a month.

Shop EE Tech

EE Security

Last but not least, EE is committed to "keeping your world safe and sound" with a range of security services. This includes everything from cyber security programmes powered by Norton, to smart home security devices powered by Verisure.

For cyber security, prices start at just £2 a month for two device protection with Norton. Meanwhile the home security setups start from around £25 a month.

Shop EE Security

For more deals and discounts, here's the best Disney Plus offers, the best laptop deals and best Sky Stream deals.

Advertisement

All pricing mentioned in the article is correct as of the publishing date.