For £88.99 a month, the MegaVolt package offers gigabit broadband, Wi-Fi guarantee, over 240 TV channels, subscription services, a 250GB O2 SIM and a specially chosen O2 extra.

Now O2 and Virgin Media have taken this package to the next level by offering another additional perk.

New customers who sign up to an 18-month MegaVolt package online will receive a free space grey iPad 9th gen 64GB.

The 9th gen iPad was released in 2021 and boasts 10.2-inch retina display, long battery life, 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera, stereo speakers and more.

But hurry, as this deal is only available while stocks last.

Sign-up to an 18-month MegaVolt package at Virgin Media

If you're interested in iPads, then take a look at our guide to the new iPad (2025) and iPad Air (2025).

Jump to:

What is the Virgin Media O2 MegaVolt deal?

From today (Tuesday 11th March), new customers who sign up to an 18-month Virgin Media O2 MegaVolt package online will receive a space grey iPad 9th gen 64GB free of charge.

Sign-up to an 18-month MegaVolt package at Virgin Media

When does the Virgin Media O2 MegaVolt deal end?

This deal will be live as long as stocks of the iPad 9th Gen 64GB last.

Sign-up to an 18-month MegaVolt package at Virgin Media

What do you get with the MegaVolt package?

The MegaVolt package is one of Virgin Media O2's finest offerings. In summary, it's a value-packed connectivity package with top level broadband and additional perks, which costs £88.99 a month.

The package brings together the best benefits that both Virgin Media and O2 have to offer, from Virgin Media’s fastest broadband, Gig1 Fibre, to a 250GB O2 SIM which includes data roaming (up to 25GB) in 75 countries and over 240 TV channels and subscription services including Netflix standard with ads, Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD for no extra cost.

Customers will also be able to choose a six month subscription to an O2 Extra, which includes services like Disney Plus, McAffee, Amazon Prime Video and Audible.

Sign-up to an 18-month MegaVolt package at Virgin Media

Ad

For more deals, check out our roundup of the best TNT Sports offers and the best UK laptop deals.