The latest iPads released by Apple are as follows: iPad (11th generation) A16, iPad Air 13-inch M3 and iPad Air 11-inch M3.

These latest models come equipped with much fast processing chips, enabling users to switch seamlessly between tasks and work at optimal speeds, on work, gaming, personal projects and more.

The major difference between the iPad A16 and iPad Air M3 is that the Air M3 supports Apple Intelligence, the company's new Personal Intelligence system.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about the latest models from Apple's iPad series, from their official release dates to design features and more.

Buy iPad A16 for £329 at Very

Buy iPad Air M3 for £599 at Very

For more on the latest Apple releases, take a look at where to buy the new iPhone 16e, as well as the best iPhone 16e deals.

Both new iPad models will be available to purchase from Wednesday 12th March.

Where can I pre-order the new Apple iPad Air M3 and iPad A16?

Apple's new iPads are currently available to pre-order at a number of UK retailers.

If you want to buy your iPad outright, you can do that at the following retailers:

You can also use a monthly pay program at these UK retailers:

Apple iPad Air M3 and iPad A16 prices

iPad (A16, 2025) Very

The Apple iPad Air M3 is retailing for £599 for the 11-inch model and £799 for the 13-inch model.

You also have the option of paying for your new iPad monthly, with retailers like Sky offering iPad Air 11-inch from just £17 per month and the iPad Air 13-inch from £21 per month, both with no upfront fee.

Plus, Sky also offers the iPad A16 is available from £21 per month, with no upfront fee.

Apple iPad Air M3 design and features

When it comes to the new iPad Air, the M3 chip is absolutely the standout new feature. iPad Air with M3 is nearly twice as fast as iPad Air with the M1 chip, and up to three and a half times faster than iPad Air with the A14 Bionic chip.

This speed will be clear in everything you do on your new iPad Air, from content creation to graphics-intensive gaming. And speaking of speed, this new model also boasts fast wireless 5G connectivity.

Display-wise, the new iPad Air features an immersive 11 or 13-inch Liquid Retina display, complete with two advanced cameras for any budding photographers. It also support Apple Pencil Pro, making it a great option for creatives.

The new iPad Air M3 comes in a range of colours; space grey, starlight, purple and blue.

Apple iPad A16 design and features

Apple's latest iPad offering features the ultrafast A16 Pro Chip, as well as all-day battery life, allowing you to create and organise more quickly and effortlessly.

This new model is set-up to be the ultimate life companion, with the ability to take notes, collaborate and multitask seamlessly. From work to play to personal projects, the iPad A16 is set up for everything.

The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is equipped with True Tone technology so it’s comfortable to view in any light. Plus, it has a Game Mode, allowing you play graphics-intensive games with more consistent frame rates.

The iPad A16 comes in four different colourways: blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

